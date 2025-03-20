Top Kansas Basketball Recruit Returns to Lawrence This Weekend
The top player in Kansas' 2025 recruiting class and one of the very top players in the country is returning to Lawrence this weekend.
Darryn Peterson, the 2025 Naismith Boys National Basketball Player of the Year is taking part in the Grind Session High School Basketball World Championships. He leads Prolific Prep when they take on Florida's DME Academy at 6:15 p.m. CT. A win would send them to the championship round on Sunday.
The action takes place at Haskell Indian Nations University and features some truly elite basketball talent. Along with Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, the top-rated prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and BYU commitment will also be playing. He leads the Utah Prep team that takes on Fort Erie International of Canada in the other semi-final game.
"The Grind Session has taken high school basketball to new heights, becoming the home and proving ground for the nation's best prospects and teams. It's more than just great games. It's an opportunity to prepare for the next chapet of your basketball career," said Grind Session co-founder Scott Waldrop. "We're excited about bringing the final weekend of our season to Lawrence and look forward to an exciting three days of elite prep basketball.
Admission is $15 a day and can be purchased at the door or ahead of time. Kids under the age of 6 are free. Tickets can be purchased online through Human Tix.