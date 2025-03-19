KANSAS

What Kansas is Doing to Change the College Football Experience

Kansas will soon be home to one of the most state of the art venues in all of major athletics

Nick Shepkowski

Vehicles hauling construction materials are seen along Fambrough Dr. and Illinois St. outside of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Wednesday morning.
Vehicles hauling construction materials are seen along Fambrough Dr. and Illinois St. outside of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Wednesday morning. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Kansas football will soon be home to one of the most impressive venues in all of American football. The renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is undergoing a major overhaul that will give it a modern facility unlike it across all of major college football.

The new David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will reopen this fall with not only a new seating bowl brings fans closer to the action but also a more comfortable experience for fans overall. There will be a 50% increase in area per seat as well as 50% more leg room in each seat while new chairback seating is being installed in the west and north seating areas.

Beyond that though, the design of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is also combining the history and atmosphere to raise the bar for college football fans in a way a stadium has never done so.

The University of Kansas digital media team put together a new video that was released Tuesday night that shared some of the specialties of the venue. Check out the video below and see some of what's in store for the new-look David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium this fall.

