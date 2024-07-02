Kansas Football Announces Representatives For Big 12 Media Days: The Morning Call, July 2, 2024
Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold has selected four Jayhawk student athletes to join him at Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 10.
Leipold taps quarterback Jalon Daniels, running back Devin Neal, cornerback Mello Dotson and defensive end Jereme Robinson to represent Kansas at the new Big 12 Media Days. Kansas will have its time in the spotlight on the second day of the event, Wednesday, July 10 and will be accompanied by Arizona, Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Houston, UCF and West Virginia.
Daniels was sidelined last season with a back injury in 2023, but famously showed up to Big 12 Media Days 2023 with a custom chain displaying his 2022 highlights. He's appeared in 25 games for the Jayhawks passing for 4,297 yards and 31 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions.
The Jayhawks are looking to make program history in 2024 by qualifying for its third bowl game in a row after losing to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl in 2022 and defeating UNLV in the Guarenteed Rate Bowl in 2023.
- Kansas Women's Golf had a program-best six student-athletes named to the 2023-24 Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team on Monday. Hanna Hawks, Johanna Ebner, Lyla Louderbaugh, Jordan Rothman, Lily Hirst and Lauren Clark were chosen among 1,497 golfers from 412 different programs.
- Former Kansas track and field star Bryce Hoppel set a new U.S. Olympic Time Trials Record on Sunday winning the 800-meter run in 1:42.77 to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris.
