Kansas Coach Discusses Spring Football Scrimmage Idea
In off-season college football news the future of spring games on college campuses has been heavily discussed. Coaches like Steve Sarkisian of Texas and Matt Rhule of Nebraska have opted out of having the scrimmages this year while Deion Sanders made headlines by discussing the idea of a possible spring exhibition against a different opponent.
What does the future hold for the Kansas Jayhawks and the annual spring game? Could Kansas soon be joining the teams pushing for an exhibition game instead?
Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold was recently asked about exactly that and shared what he thought were the positives and negatives of a potential joint-practice or scrimmage.
Lance Leipold on Potential Spring Game Evolution
"Any time you can go against somebody else, it’s always good,” said Leipold, “But I’ve also heard that there’s things that — are you going to be able to keep a good balance of practicing and evaluating your roster, or are we being evaluated by the outside and our bosses on how we play in spring games as well? I know that’s a concern of some people. So, it’s a lot there. We could see where it’s at. I think as we continue to change in college football, I don’t think anything’s ever off the table.”
Kansas isn't playing a traditional spring game this season but based off what Leipold had to say, there seems to be a lot to potentially gain from a joint practice/scrimmage with someone else if its done correctly.