Blue Wings Rising

Kansas Football Ranked Fourth in 2024 Big 12 Preseason Poll

The Jayhawks secure their highest Big 12 preseason ranking since 2011.

Mathey Gibson

Kansas quarterbacks, from left, redshirt freshman Cole Ballard (15) redshirt junior Ben Easters (16) and redshirt sophomore Mikey Pauley (14) await instructions during a team practice Tuesday, April 2, 2024, inside the Indoor Football Practice Facility.
Kansas quarterbacks, from left, redshirt freshman Cole Ballard (15) redshirt junior Ben Easters (16) and redshirt sophomore Mikey Pauley (14) await instructions during a team practice Tuesday, April 2, 2024, inside the Indoor Football Practice Facility. / © Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Big 12 Conference released its 2024 Preseason Poll on Tuesday, placing the Kansas Jayhawks fourth, their highest preseason ranking since the Big 12 adopted a non-divisional format in 2011. This season also marks the inclusion of four new conference members: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah.

Leading the poll is Utah, securing 906 points and 20 first-place votes, followed by Kansas State with 889 points and 19 first-place votes. Oklahoma State came in third with 829 points and 14 first-place votes, while Kansas garnered 772 points and five first-place votes, rounding out the top four.

Here are the full standings for the 2024 Big 12 Preseason Poll:

  1. Utah (20) - 906 points
  2. Kansas State (19) - 889 points
  3. Oklahoma State (14) - 829 points
  4. Kansas (5) - 772 points
  5. Arizona (3) - 762 points
  6. Iowa State - 661 points
  7. West Virginia - 581 points
  8. UCF - 551 points
  9. Texas Tech - 532 points
  10. TCU - 436 points
  11. Colorado - 400 points
  12. Baylor - 215 points
  13. BYU - 215 points
  14. Cincinnati - 196 points
  15. Houston - 157 points
  16. Arizona State - 141 points

The poll, along with individual awards, is determined by media representatives who cover the league.

Check out our social media...

Published |Modified
Mathey Gibson

MATHEY GIBSON

Home/News