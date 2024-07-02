Kansas Football Ranked Fourth in 2024 Big 12 Preseason Poll
The Big 12 Conference released its 2024 Preseason Poll on Tuesday, placing the Kansas Jayhawks fourth, their highest preseason ranking since the Big 12 adopted a non-divisional format in 2011. This season also marks the inclusion of four new conference members: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah.
Leading the poll is Utah, securing 906 points and 20 first-place votes, followed by Kansas State with 889 points and 19 first-place votes. Oklahoma State came in third with 829 points and 14 first-place votes, while Kansas garnered 772 points and five first-place votes, rounding out the top four.
Here are the full standings for the 2024 Big 12 Preseason Poll:
- Utah (20) - 906 points
- Kansas State (19) - 889 points
- Oklahoma State (14) - 829 points
- Kansas (5) - 772 points
- Arizona (3) - 762 points
- Iowa State - 661 points
- West Virginia - 581 points
- UCF - 551 points
- Texas Tech - 532 points
- TCU - 436 points
- Colorado - 400 points
- Baylor - 215 points
- BYU - 215 points
- Cincinnati - 196 points
- Houston - 157 points
- Arizona State - 141 points
The poll, along with individual awards, is determined by media representatives who cover the league.
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @JayhawksOnSI
- Facebook: Kansas Jayhawks On Si
- YouTube