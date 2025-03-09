KANSAS

Kansas Jayhawks Baseball Records Best Start in Program History

Jayhawks now 13-1 after Saturday's victory over Milwaukee

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 28, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; The Kansas Jayhawks mascot poses for a photo against the Oklahoma Sooners during the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Playing the Saturday game of the weekend series against Milwaukee in Wichita, Kansas baseball secured a victory and officially moved to the best start in program history.

The 9-5 win at Equity Bank Park moved the Jayhawks to 13-1 for the first time as they will go for the series sweep on Sunday. Trailing 3-1 in entering the bottom of the fourth inning, Kansas put up three-run innings in the fourth and fifth innings both to take and extend the lead.

Ian Francis led the way for Kansas as the senior had three hits, two of which were doubles, five RBI, and scored a run.

The Kansas bullpen was the lowkey hero of the game, pitching six innings and allowing just one run and 2 hits in the win.

Kansas returns to Lawrence to wrap up its four-game series against Milwaukee on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.

