Kansas Jayhawks Baseball Records Best Start in Program History
Playing the Saturday game of the weekend series against Milwaukee in Wichita, Kansas baseball secured a victory and officially moved to the best start in program history.
The 9-5 win at Equity Bank Park moved the Jayhawks to 13-1 for the first time as they will go for the series sweep on Sunday. Trailing 3-1 in entering the bottom of the fourth inning, Kansas put up three-run innings in the fourth and fifth innings both to take and extend the lead.
Ian Francis led the way for Kansas as the senior had three hits, two of which were doubles, five RBI, and scored a run.
The Kansas bullpen was the lowkey hero of the game, pitching six innings and allowing just one run and 2 hits in the win.
Kansas returns to Lawrence to wrap up its four-game series against Milwaukee on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.