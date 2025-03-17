Kansas Joins Loaded Pod of Legendary Coaches in NCAA Tournament
Kansas basketball didn't get the break it was hoping for regarding the NCAA Tournament as it was given a seven seed in the West region. The entire bracket was revealed on the selection show on Sunday evening and perhaps the most interesting thing about Kansas' entry is the legendary coaches also in its quad.
Kansas will take on No. 10 seed Arkansas in the First Round on Thursday. Arkansas is of course coached by John Calipari, who left Kentucky after 15 seasons there last year. After a 1-6 start to the SEC season, Arkansas closed the regular season on a 7-4 run before going 1-1 in the SEC Tournament.
Awaiting the winner in the Second Round will most likely be No. 2 seed St. John's, who is coached by the legendary Rick Pitino. Pitino is in his second year as the Johnnie's head coach and has quickly taken the program to heights it hasn't even thought of in decades.
Kansas is obviously coached by Bill Self who is a legend himself, having led Kansas to a pair of national championships during his incredible run.
Pitino was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2013 while Calipari followed in 2015 and Self came two more years later in 2017.
Usually the only place you see this many Hall of Fame coaches in the same place is a coaching clinic or Hall of Fame gathering.
Kansas takes on Arkansas on Thursday evening at 6:10 p.m. CT in a game that can be seen on CBS.