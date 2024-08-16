Kansas Soccer Wins Season Opener vs. South Dakota State; Morning Call, August 16
The Kansas women's soccer team defeated South Dakota State 2-1 in its season opener on Thursday night. This match was the first for new Jayhawks head coach Nate Lie.
The Jayhawks needed this strong start after they finished last season with a subpar 4-8-6 record, including a 1-7-2 record in Big 12 play. An argument can be made that Thursday night's result was an upset as South Dakota State closed last year with a Summit League-best 13-4-3 overall record, including a 4-1-3 record against the conference.
Freshmen Jillian Gregorski and Shea Ryan were the Jayhawks' goal scorers while redshirt freshman Sophie Dawe earned the win in net.
"We had some players come up big and score scrappy goals," Lie said in a press release. "I don't think it's a coincidence that two freshmen found the back of the net because they have been doing it all preseason."
Did you Notice?
- Two Jayhawks earned spots on ESPN's list of the 100-best college football players ahead of the season. Cornerback Cobee Bryant was placed at No. 77 while quarterback Jalon Daniels landed at the No. 40 spot. Bryant's ranking made him the fifth-best cornerback on the list while Daniels' made him the sixth-best quarterback among the prestigious group of college football's best.
- Kansas football unveiled its red uniforms in dramatic fashion.
- Progress has been made on the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium renovations.
Countdown to Kansas' 2024 Football Season Opener:
15 days.
