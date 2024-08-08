Kansas Volleyball Earns Top Spot on Big 12 Preseason Poll; Morning Call, August 8
Your daily briefing on Kansas athletics including television listings when applicable.
After a very successful 24-6 record last season, the Big 12 gave Kansas volleyball the top spot in the conference preseason poll on Wednesday.
The conference also released the 2024 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team and three Jayhawks, the most among any school, landed a spot: opposite hitter London Davis, outside hitter Ayah Elnady and setter Camryn Turner. Elnady and Turner were members of the 2023 All-Big 12 First Team while Davis was placed on last year's Second Team.
In addition, incoming middle blocker Zoey Burgess was named the 2024 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Freshman of the Year. This selection by the conference committee certainly makes sense as Burgess won the esteemed 2023-24 Gatorade Utah Volleyball Player of the Year.
2024 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Poll
- Kansas (6), 173 points
- BYU (4), 168 points
- Arizona State (3), 158 points
- TCU (1), 146 points
- Baylor, 144 points
- Iowa State, 142 points
- K-State (1), 141 points
- Houston, 105 points
- Utah, 97 points
- Colorado, 75 points
- UCF, 65 points
- Arizona, 54 points
- Cincinnati, 43 points
- West Virginia, 33 points
- Texas Tech, 31 points
Did you Notice?
- Former Kansas men's basketball standout center Joel Embiid and Team USA will face Serbia and reigning MVP center Nikola Jokic at 1 p.m. CT. Embiid, a Philadelphia 76er, was named the NBA MVP in 2023 and Jokic, a Denver Nugget, won the league's MVP award in 2021, 2022 and 2024.
Countdown to Kansas' 2024 Football Season Opener:
21 days.
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @JayhawksOnSI
- Facebook: Kansas Jayhawks On Si
- YouTube
Published