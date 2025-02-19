KANSAS

Where ESPN BPI Ranks Kansas Basketball After BYU Debacle

The Jayhawks took an analytical hit on Tuesday night in Provo.

Jan 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; An official restrains Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self against the Houston Cougars during overtime at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; An official restrains Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self against the Houston Cougars during overtime at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball took a significant hit in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) after their crushing loss to BYU on Tuesday night.

This loss was Kansas’ most lopsided under head coach Bill Self, and the rankings reflect how damaging it was.

Despite having a realtively solid overall season so far, their poor performance in this game shook the confidence of metrics that had them in the top 10 just days ago.

ESPN BPI Snapshot for Kansas

Jayhawks
Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to a call against the Utah Utes during the first half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
  • Overall W-L projection: 20-11
  • Conference W-L projection: 11-9
  • Chance to win Big 12: <0.1%
  • Remaining Strength of Schedule rank: 45th

The Jayhawks are still expected to finish with a respectable win total, but their Big 12 regular season title hopes have fully evaporated with their latest conference struggles.

Kansas now sits in the middle of a very competitive Big 12 landscape, with teams like Houston, Baylor, and Iowa State all maintaining strong seasons.

The key takeaway? Kansas will need to bounce back quickly if they want to improve their NCAA tournament seeding and restore some momentum before March Madness.

For a program with such high expectations, time is running out to make adjustments.

