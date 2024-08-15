No. 1 2025 Prospect AJ Dybantsa Set to Visit Kansas in September
AJ Dybantsa, the consensus No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025, announced his visit schedule on Thursday, which includes a trip to Kansas.
Dybantsa, a highly sought-after prospect, will visit the Jayhawks in Lawrence from September 6-8, according to ESPN's Paul Biancardi.
Standing at 6-foot-9 with a wingspan exceeding 7 feet, Dybantsa is recognized for his impressive physical attributes and advanced skill set. Known for his effective scoring ability in a half-court setting, he is a dominant presence on the court. Along with his visit to Kansas, Dybantsa will also tour several other top programs: Kansas State from August 30 to September 1, North Carolina from September 20-22, Alabama from September 27-29, Baylor from October 4-6, and BYU from October 11-13.
Dybantsa’s game is a coach’s dream. With a slick handle in the open court, he attacks the basket with ease and finishes high above the rim. His athleticism and bounce make him a nightmare in transition, while his smooth jump shot and ability to create off the dribble make him a versatile scoring threat. On defense, his length and quickness give him the potential to be a standout when fully engaged.
For Kansas head coach Bill Self, landing Dybantsa would be a massive coup. The Jayhawks are hoping to make a strong impression during his visit, but Dybantsa hasn’t set a timeline for his decision or hinted at further narrowing his choices.
As the recruitment battle heats up, all eyes will be on Dybantsa as he moves closer to making one of the most anticipated college decisions in recent memory. Kansas fans, along with those of the other six schools, will be eagerly awaiting his final call.
