Kansas In Running For Top Safety From Illinois
Illinois safety Messiah Tilson included Kansas in his final six choices on Thursday.
Three-star safety recruit Messiah Tilson from Guilford High School in Rockford, Ill., has over 15 scholarship offers but on Thursday he narrowed his top choices to six. And, good news, for Lance Leipold and his staff, Kansas is one of them.
Tilson's remaining five schools are Big 12 foe Iowa State and Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, and Rutgers out of the Big Ten. Wilson has already visited Iowa and Wisconsin and is set to visit both Minnesota and Kansas in June.
Considering the Jayhawks defense struggled at times, adding Wilson would be huge. He's a taller defensive back at 6-foot-2 who possesses really good speed and could also possibly be used in the return game on special teams.
Published