KANSAS

Kansas In Running For Top Safety From Illinois

Illinois safety Messiah Tilson included Kansas in his final six choices on Thursday.

Jared Shlensky

Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three-star safety recruit Messiah Tilson from Guilford High School in Rockford, Ill., has over 15 scholarship offers but on Thursday he narrowed his top choices to six. And, good news, for Lance Leipold and his staff, Kansas is one of them.

Tilson's remaining five schools are Big 12 foe Iowa State and Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, and Rutgers out of the Big Ten. Wilson has already visited Iowa and Wisconsin and is set to visit both Minnesota and Kansas in June.

Considering the Jayhawks defense struggled at times, adding Wilson would be huge. He's a taller defensive back at 6-foot-2 who possesses really good speed and could also possibly be used in the return game on special teams.

feed

Published
Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster

Home/Recruiting