Kansas Football Offers Highly Coveted Offensive Lineman from Illinois
Kansas offered a pair of scholarships to Chicago defensive stars Kameron McGee and Brayden Parks out of Brother Rice High School on Thursday and on Friday, Lance Leipold and his staff continued to offer scholarships inside the Prairie State going after underclassman Luke Injaychock out of Nazareth Academy (La Grange, Ill.).
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive lineman has eight total offers, including one from Big 12 rival Iowa State and has visited more than half a dozen Power Four Programs already. The junior helped lead Nazareth Academy to a state championship last year and could see time on both the offensive and defensive line over the next two years of his high school career.
Scouts and college coaches project Injaychock as an offensive lineman down the road, but he has the talent and potential versatility to find his way on the defensive side of the ball.
Expect Injaychock to receive plenty more offers from big time programs over the next two years, but Kansas and Leipold are making Injaychock an offer now.
Colleges like players who win at the high school level, and Nazareth Academy has done a whole lot of winning lately.
The Roadrunners have won three straight IHSA 5A State Titles and have produced multiple NFL players including Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Julian Love.