Tommy Dunn Jr. Emerging as Key Leader for Kansas’ Defensive Front
As the Kansas Jayhawks prepare for the 2024 season, Tommy Dunn Jr. is stepping up as a key leader on the defensive line. Known for his physicality and commitment, Dunn Jr. is embracing his new role with enthusiasm and dedication.
Particularly, Dunn Jr. has made significant strides in his personal fitness, focusing heavily on nutrition to reach his goals.
"I’ve been heavy on nutrition," Dunn Jr. said on Saturday. "I’ve been working hard to get to the low 20s in body fat. An average meal includes rice, protein, carbs, and vegetables. I love junk food like chips, so I try to have a cheat day but cut it as much as possible and stay away from fried food."
His efforts are paying off. In the Jayhawks' latest scrimmage, Dunn Jr. stood out as one of the top performers.
"Everybody encouraged me," Dunn Jr. noted. "All my teammates were there for me. I cleared my head and was ready to get after it. It was a whole defensive day, but it wasn’t just me."
Dunn Jr. also sees the depth of the defensive line as a key factor in the team's success.
"It makes me feel comfortable because we’ve been in their shoes before," Dunn Jr. said. "We know what they’re going through, and they catch on quickly and get better every day. We just ask them to get 100% better every day."
The presence of younger talent is also having a positive impact on the veteran players.
"Of course," Dunn Jr. said. "It reminds us that if they’re getting better, we can get better too. Even though we know a lot, there’s always room to improve. It motivates us to keep going."
Now viewed as a leader, Dunn Jr. is fully committed to guiding his teammates.
"It’s a crazy transition because I was in their shoes not too long ago," Dunn Jr. said. "It feels good to share knowledge with them because they come in with open eyes and don’t know what to expect."
As the season approaches, Dunn Jr. remains focused on his main goal: contributing to the team’s success.
"My biggest goal is to help my team win games, be in the right spot at the right time, and really contribute," Dunn Jr. said.
Led by Javier Derritt, DJ Withers, and Dunn Jr., the Jayhawks' defensive front has the potential to be one of the most formidable units in the nation. This group will be one to watch as the season unfolds in Lawrence.
Read More:
Swiss Sensation Alex Raich Ready to Soar in Kansas Defense
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @JayhawksOnSI
- Facebook: Kansas Jayhawks On Si
- YouTube