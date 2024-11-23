WATCH: Shedeur Sanders Takes Brutal Hit Against Kansas
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders endured a frightening moment late in the second quarter against Kansas.
With just under three minutes remaining, Sanders scrambled to make a throw under pressure when Jayhawks linebacker Dean Miller delivered a thunderous hit directly to Sanders’ knees.
The impact sent Sanders flipping forward, drawing gasps from the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium. Despite the violent nature of the hit, Sanders managed to get up after the play, but it was a clear reminder of the physical intensity Kansas has brought to this matchup.
At the time of the hit, Kansas held a commanding 20-7 lead over No. 16 Colorado, firmly in control of a game that has already featured several highlight plays and surprising moments.
Sanders’ resilience will be crucial as the Buffaloes look to claw back into the contest, but Kansas’ aggressive defense isn’t making it easy for Coach Deion Sanders' squad.