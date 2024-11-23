KANSAS

WATCH: Shedeur Sanders Takes Brutal Hit Against Kansas

Sanders was unharmed, but it was a tense and unsettling moment in Kansas City.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) scrambles in the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders endured a frightening moment late in the second quarter against Kansas.

With just under three minutes remaining, Sanders scrambled to make a throw under pressure when Jayhawks linebacker Dean Miller delivered a thunderous hit directly to Sanders’ knees.

The impact sent Sanders flipping forward, drawing gasps from the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium. Despite the violent nature of the hit, Sanders managed to get up after the play, but it was a clear reminder of the physical intensity Kansas has brought to this matchup.

At the time of the hit, Kansas held a commanding 20-7 lead over No. 16 Colorado, firmly in control of a game that has already featured several highlight plays and surprising moments.

Sanders’ resilience will be crucial as the Buffaloes look to claw back into the contest, but Kansas’ aggressive defense isn’t making it easy for Coach Deion Sanders' squad.

