What Bill Self Said About Duke Star Cooper Flagg Ahead of Matchup
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self had high praise for Duke’s freshman phenom Cooper Flagg ahead of Tuesday’s clash between the No. 1 Jayhawks and No. 11 Blue Devils in Las Vegas.
Speaking about Flagg’s impact and skill set on Monday, Self highlighted the unique combination of talent, toughness, and competitiveness that sets the 17-year-old apart.
“[He’s got] talent, athleticism, skill, but there's another element to him that's, that's what makes him different,” Self said. “He is so competitive and tough. I mean, and that's been obviously evident with what he's done to this point, especially in the summer, playing with the Olympic team.”
Self went on to note how Flagg’s skills exceed what’s typical for a player his age, describing his abilities as more in line with seasoned NBA athletes.
“He can probably do as many things at his size, from an athlete standpoint, from a slide standpoint, from a vision, from a scoring, from explosiveness—off one, off two [feet],” Self said. “He can probably do things well-rounded and from a competitive standpoint, as what you see guys that are playing 82 games consistently do.”
At 6-foot-9 with elite athleticism and versatility, Flagg has emerged as one of the most talked-about prospects in college basketball.
Flagg’s presence will undoubtedly add another layer of intrigue to Tuesday’s matchup, where Kansas looks to maintain its unbeaten record and solidify its spot as the top-ranked team in the country.
But stopping Flagg will be no small task.
The showdown promises to be a must-watch clash of stars, with Flagg and Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson headlining the blue-blood matchup.