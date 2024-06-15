How to watch Kentucky baseball take on NC State in the College World Series
For the first time ever, the Kentucky Wildcats are in Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series, and Big Blue Nation is fired up.
Kentucky has yet to lose in the postseason to this point as they went 3-0 in the Lexington Regional, then beat Oregon State in back-to-back games to win the Lexington Super Regional and secure a spot in Omaha for the College World Series.
NC State had to hit the road for their Super Regional as they took on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. They won this series 2-1, setting up a matchup with Kentucky in Omaha.
Many teams have the goal of making it to Omaha for the College World Series, and while the Cats did this, they are more than capable of winning a National Championship. Coach Nick Mingione needs to keep his players focused on the goal, and he won't have any issue doing this.
It looks like a good amount of Kentucky fans have made the trip to Omaha for the College World Series, so this team is going to have some support when they take on NC State of the ACC.
This baseball team has made history, but they have a chance to make more over the next few days in beautiful Omaha.
Let's take a look at how to watch Kentucky's first game in Omaha against the NC State Wolfpack.
How to watch Kentucky's matchup with NC State in Omaha
The Wildcats will take on NC State at 2 pm et. This game can be watched on ESPN.