How to watch Kentucky take on Texas A&M in the College World Series
The Kentucky Wildcats got a huge win to get things started in Omaha over the NC State Wolfpack. The Wildcats won this game 5-4 in ten innings thanks to some clutch long balls. NC State took a 4-3 lead with them into the bottom of the ninth inning, but a home run from Ryan Nicholson tied the game. The defense was able to put up a zero in the top of the tenth, and a homer from Mitchell Daly won it for the Cats in the bottom of the tenth.
Kentucky starter Trey Pooser was able to score 6.2 innings in this game, which is big for this pitching staff, as the Wildcats only needed 2.1 innings of work from the bullpen. This means the staff will be well-rested for their next game, which happens to be against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Texas A&M beat the Florida Gators to stay in the winner's bracket, and now these two SEC powerhouses will face off.
Texas A&M ace Ryan Prager will more than likely get the start for the Aggies. Prager is a lefty who won't overpower hitters, but he throws strikes, hits corners, and has good off-speed stuff.
The Wildcats will need another good day at the dish to win this game, and if they do, Kentucky is in the driver's seat to make the final series.
Let's take a look at how to watch Kentucky take on Texas A&M in the College World Series.
Kentucky's matchup with the Aggies will take place on Monday the 17th at 7:00 pm et and can be watched on ESPN.