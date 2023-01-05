Preseason Polls Forecasts Another Tough Season in SEC Play for Kentucky Baseball

On Feb. 17, Kentucky baseball will return to the diamond, opening the 2023 season in Elon, N.C., taking on the Elon Phoenix in a three-game series.

It'll be the beginning of year seven of the Nick Mingione era, one that has been underwhelming since his first season in charge in 2017. After making the Super Regional in the DI Baseball Championship that year, the Wildcats have failed to play following the SEC Tournament in the following four complete seasons.

One of the biggest reasons for that is due to the sheer power that the rest of the Southeastern Conference yields. The Wildcats have not finished with a record above .500 in SEC play during those recent campaigns:

2018: 13-17

2019: 7-23

2020: (COVID-19, season canceled)

2021: 12-18

2022: 12-18

UK was able to find some magic late last year, winning two of its last three conference series, including taking two out of three over eventual SEC champs Tennessee. The Cats would go on to win three games in the SEC Tournament, making it all the way to the semifinals, where they'd fall to the vengeful Volunteers.

The late run wasn't good enough to earn a spot in the tourney, and by the looks of the conference slate in 2023, that postseason might continue.

Perfect Game USA released its Preseason Top 25 on Wednesday, featuring eight SEC schools, a majority of which are at or near the top:

1. LSU

2. Tennessee

4. Arkansas

6. Ole Miss

8. Florida

10. Texas A&M

11. Vanderbilt

17. Auburn

Collegiate Baseball's 2023 DI Preseason rankings echo the dominance of the conference:

1. LSU

2. Florida

4. Texas A&M

5. Tennessee

7. Arkansas

9. Vanderbilt

22. Mississippi State

24. Ole Miss

37. Auburn

39. Georgia

As you'll notice, the Wildcats are nowhere to be found. What you'll also notice is the number of aforementioned foes that appear on the UK calendar this year. Five series against consensus top-15 programs are on the docket:

April 13-15: @ LSU

April 21-13: Texas A&M

April 28-30: @ Vanderbilt

May 12-14: @ Tennessee

May 18-20: Florida

An additional four series against Mississippi State, Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama all feature preseason top-50 teams not in Lexington.

As has become the usual, Mingione and the Wildcats need to take care of business handily in non-conference play, because wins may be hard to come by over the last couple months of the season.

Kentucky's home opener at Kentucky Proud Park will come against the Evansville Purple Aces on Feb. 21. The game will kick-off a 10-game home stand. The SEC opener will also come at KPP in a three-game set against Miss State from March 17-19.

