10 Wildcats Crack Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List

While the hype surrounding Kentucky Football this season has primarily eluded to potential freshman production, the Wildcats will be just as reliant on the senior class leading the way to another successful season in Lexington. 

On Wednesday, the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List was released, tabbing 10 Wildcats along the way: 

  • QB Will Levis 
  • RB Chris Rodriguez Jr 
  • WR Tayvion Robinson
  • TE Keaton Upshaw
  • TE Brendan Bates
  • OL Kenneth Horsey
  • OL Tashawn Manning
  • LB Jacquez Jones
  • LB DeAndre Square
  • OLB Jordan Wright

The entire Senior Bowl Watch List can be found here

