10 Wildcats Crack Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List

While the hype surrounding Kentucky Football this season has primarily eluded to potential freshman production, the Wildcats will be just as reliant on the senior class leading the way to another successful season in Lexington.

On Wednesday, the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List was released, tabbing 10 Wildcats along the way:

QB Will Levis

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr

WR Tayvion Robinson

TE Keaton Upshaw

TE Brendan Bates

OL Kenneth Horsey

OL Tashawn Manning

LB Jacquez Jones

LB DeAndre Square

OLB Jordan Wright

