A beloved Kentucky football assistant coach is leaving for a job at Louisville
Kentucky football fans received some shocking news on Monday as Pete Thamel announced that long-time assistant coach Vince Marrow is leaving to become the general manager of the Louisville football program.
Obviously, Kentucky fans are sad to see Marrow go, but the fact that he is leaving for Louisville makes this pill even harder to swallow.
Marrow was an elite recruiter for the Wildcats for 12 years, but now he will fall into a similar role with Kentucky's top rival.
Kentucky football has run into some struggles over the last few seasons after finding some success, and perhaps Marrow felt it was smart to jump off the boat before it sank.
It is going to be interesting to see what Coach Mark Stoops has to say about this change, as he is going to be coaching for his life this season. It is a sad day to be a Kentucky football fan, knowing the beloved recruiter known around Lexington as "Big Dog" is leaving to coach the Wildcat's arch-nemesis.
Here is what Thamel had to say about Marrow's move over to Louisville, "Kentucky associate head coach Vince Marrow is expected to become the general manager of the Louisville football program, as he's finalizing a three-year deal there. He'll oversee roster management, recruiting, and the NCAA transfer portal. Marrow has been at UK for 12 years and is both recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach in his associate head coach role. He's long been a dominant recruiter in Midwest space and has been the linchpin of Kentucky's recruiting efforts. He brings a reputation as consistently being one of the country's top recruiters."