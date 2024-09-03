A blowout win over South Carolina could bring College GameDay to Kentucky vs. #1 Georgia
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to host the South Carolina Gamecocks in week two of the college football season. Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have given the Wildcats issues at times, so this is an excellent opportunity for Kentucky to end this narrative at home.
In week three, the Kentucky Wildcats will host the #1 Georgia Bulldogs, who just looked incredible against the Clemson Tigers in Atlanta, getting the big, ranked win.
It's been a very long time since College GameDay was in Lexington, but with a win over South Carolina, that could change. Looking at the week three slate, there aren't many great games, so there isn't much competition. If the Wildcats are able to take care of business and steamroll the Gamecocks, the College GameDay team could be coming to Lexington for the Georgia matchup.
The Wildcats have played the Bulldogs somewhat close in Lexington, and now former Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff is the starter for Kentucky.
For Coach Stoops to take this Kentucky program to the next level, the best way to get this done is to take down the Georgia Bulldogs. A packed full Kroger Field with College GameDay in town would definitely help the Wildcats chances.
Step one is to beat South Carolina, and while the Gamecocks did not look great in week one, the Wildcats need to take care of business in this game to even have a chance of hosting GameDay. It would be huge for this program to have College GameDay in Lexington for the biggest home game of the season.