Barion Brown, Deone Walker Named PFF Freshman All-Americans

A pair of Kentucky youngsters have been named Freshman All-Americans by Pro Football Focus.

Wide receiver Barion Brown and defensive lineman Deone Walker each earned the honors after astounding first seasons in Lexington.

Brown made an immediate impact, finishing the regular season with 45 receptions for 604 yards and four touchdowns. He was also a weapon on special teams, returning a kickoff back for a touchdown while also making multiple big plays happen from out of the end zone.

As for Walker, the big man touted 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. Over the course of the season he began to come into his own, wrecking his way past SEC offensive linemen and making a living in opposing backfields.

It's expected that both players will return to Kentucky next season, where they'll continue to make their mark in blue and white.

You can find the PFF Freshman All-American Team here.

Will Levis announces intention to enter 2023 NFL Draft. More here.

Find out about Kentucky's latest commit to the Class of 2023 here.

QB transfer portal tracker can be seen here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.