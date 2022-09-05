Skip to main content

Barion Brown Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

The freshman made waves with his 100-yard kickoff return on Saturday night

Freshman wide receiver Barion Brown earned the first accolade of his collegiate career on Monday, as he was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week by the league. 

The Nashville native compiled 121 yards on kick returns against Miami (OH), including a 100-yard return for a touchdown, the first score from a kickoff for the Wildcats in 13 years. 

Brown also caught three of his four targets, totaling 45 yards. It was an electric debut for the freshman, who also logged his first career start against the Redhawks. 

“Man, it felt great knowing that I made a big play for the offense, and for the defense to pick it up and do what they do, so yeah, it just felt great,” Brown said after Kentucky's 37-13 win last Saturday. 

The Wildcats will look for more of the same from the speedster as they travel to Florida for a big-time clash with the Gators on Sept. 10. 

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries, game notes and more throughout the week as Kentucky prepares for its matchup against the Florida Gators.

