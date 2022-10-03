Barion Brown Tabbed SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for Second Time

Another week, another honor for Kentucky freshman wide receiver Barion Brown.

After a stellar showing in Oxford against Ole Miss, Brown has been named the conference's Co-Freshman of the Week for the second week in a row. It is the third weekly award the SEC has given the Nashville native through five games.

Totaled 245 all-purpose yards on only five touches in UK's game at No. 14/11 Ole Miss.

Returned three kickoffs for 164 yards, averaging 54.7 per return. Had an 85-yarder that set up Kentucky's first touchdown.

Also had two pass receptions for 81 yards.

Averaged 49 yards on his five total touches.

Leads the nation in kickoff returns at 47.7 yards per runback.

Through five games, Brown has 15 receptions for 282 yards and six kickoff returns for 286 yards.

Brown now has three of Kentucky's four SEC weekly awards this season. Fellow WR Dane Key has also earned a Freshman of the Week nod.

Kentucky Football News

UK's Week Six Depth Chart Features No Changes

The Wildcats are "Banged Up" Entering the South Carolina Matchup

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.