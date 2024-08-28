Best Bets For Kentucky vs. Southern Miss: College Football Week 1 Betting
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Week One of the college football season. Southern Miss is a team that has given Kentucky issues in the past, but this is a different football program, and that shouldn't be the case now.
While Kentucky should win this football game, and it likely won't be close at any point, there are some opportunities to make money in this game.
There are a few bets that look quite enticing in this game, knowing the type of team Kentucky is and how they handle late-game situations. The line in this game is -28 for Kentucky and +28 for Southern Miss. This is a lot of points, and all it would likely take from Southern Miss to cover this line is ten points.
Also, knowing how Kentucky handles the fourth quarter in games like this if they are up 17 or 21 points, they likely will take a foot off the gas. If taking Southern Miss at +28 is scary, the other play would be to bet Kentucky down to -23.5.
The other two bets that look great in this game are the under at 49.5 and Kentucky's total points under at 38.5. This game has the feel of a 35-10 final score. If that is the case, all of the unders in this game will hit. Kentucky's defense is excellent and will hold Southern Miss to very few points, but the offense is still a question mark.
If the final score of this game was 35-10, it would be great for betting unders.