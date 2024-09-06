Best Prop Bets: Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Week 2 College Football
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to host the South Carolina Gamecocks in Lexington and there are some solid prop bet opportunities in this game.
The first line that feels way too low is Kentucky receiver Ja'Mori Maclin who has an over under of yards set at 40.5. Maclin is an excellent veteran receiver who has great repour with Kentucky QB Brock Vandagriff.
Another line that will smash in this game is Demie Sumo-Karngbaye any time touchdown scorer. This line is set at -110 and if the Wildcats get the ball around the goal line he will run it in for six.
The last bet is one fans shouldn't over think and that is taking the over on receiving yards for Barion Brown which like Maclin is set at 40.5. The Kentucky staff finds ways to get the ball in Brown's hands and he is the most explosive player in college football.
If these three legs are parlayed together the line is +527. If Kentucky's offense has a good game this line will smash.
How to watch Kentucky football game vs. South Carolina
Kickoff between the Kentucky Wildcats and South Carolina Gamecocks will take place at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, and this football game can be watched on ABC.
Kentucky football vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
The Kentucky Wildcats have College GameDay on their mind and the only thing in the way is the Gamecocks. With this in mind Mark Stoops's team covers the line as the Kentucky offense stays hot beating South Carolina 28-17.