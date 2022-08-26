Skip to main content

Betting Line for Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) Moving in Favor of Redhawks

In just eight days, Kentucky Football will open its 2022 campaign at Kroger Field, hosting the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks. 

UK head coach Mark Stoops is entering his 10th season at the helm, as his Wildcats are looking for back-to-back 10-win seasons. Kentucky is 6-3 in season-openers under Stoops, scoring an average of 35 points per game. 

When the betting lines were released for the Sept. 3 tilt, Kentucky opened as a 21-point favorite. Since then, the spread has decreased in favor of the Redhawks, who currently sit as a 17.5-point underdog, as of Aug. 26, per Action Network.

The four point dip from Vegas likely correlates to the looming suspension of Kentucky starting running back, Chris Rodriguez Jr. The senior is expected to be suspended "three or four" games to start the year, stemming back to a DUI charge he plead guilty to in July, as well as an "off-the-field issue." 

Super senior linebacker Jordan Wright is also expected to be suspended for the season-opener against the Redhawks, in relation to the same off-the-field issue as Rodriguez. 

Miami has been picked to win its division in the MAC, and will provide a test for Kentucky to open the season before the Cats head to Gainesville to play Florida in Week. 

Once the suspensions of the Kentucky starters are officially announced next week, the betting lines could continue to shift. The current over-under for the matchup is 51.5 points, while Kentucky is favored to win at -1115 odds, leaving the Redhawks as a +624 underdog. 

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

