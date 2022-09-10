Skip to main content

Bold Predictions: No. 20 Kentucky-No. 12 Florida

The Wildcats Today staff share some potential outcomes in tonight's tilt between the Cats and Gators

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will look to make an early-season statement as they head into The Swamp for a date with No. 12 Florida. The Gators enter the game as a 5.5-point favorite following their monumental season-opening win over then No. 7 Utah. It's Will Levis against Anthony Richardson, Mark Stoops against Billy Napier, and the Wildcats against a raucous crowd inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Ahead of tonight's contest, the Wildcats Today staff share their bold predictions. 

Hunter 

Kentucky is going to rely on Will Levis and the passing game tonight, but it might just be the run game that gets the Wildcats over the hump. I like the trio of Kavosiey Smoke, La'Vell Wright and Levis to total around 150 yards on the feet, tripling the Cats total from last weekend. Utah managed 230 on the ground a week ago, so UK should be able to move the ball on the feet somewhat. 

Furthermore, Tayvion Robinson will officially become the glue to the Kentucky receiving core, and will total 100-plus yards through the air against the Gators, including the game-winning score in the fourth quarter. I also like tight end Jordan Dingle to make a few big plays as a sneaky option for Levis and the offense. 

Matt

I like Kentucky’s offense to sustain success in this one and keep a balanced attack against Florida. The Gators may take a lead into the break, but Kentucky will stay the course and setup for chunk plays later in the game.

Will Levis ends up having to win this one with his arm, but he does so by hitting on setup play action passes. My bold prediction is the Wildcats score twice from more than 50 yards out off of play action.

