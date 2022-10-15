Bold Predictions: No. 22 Kentucky-No. 16 Mississippi State

On Saturday night in Lexington, the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats will look to end a two-game skid, taking on the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs, who enter the matchup on a three-game winning streak. Ahead of tonight's cross-division clash, here are some final bold predictions as the Cats look to get back on track under the lights at Kroger Field:

I'm indifferent on Kentucky turning in an eye-popping performance tonight. I do think the defense will turn in as good of a performance as possible, however, even if they wilt late against Miss State and Will Rogers. Though the Bulldogs' QB has taken good care of the football this season, I think the Cats will acquire a pair of turnovers, both via interceptions on 50/50 passes. Give me the top two corners, Carrington Valentine and Keidron Smith, to each haul in a pick.

With linebacker Jacquez Jones set to miss his second game in a row, D'Eryk Jackson will once again be asked to step up in the starting middle linebacker role. After landing six tackles a week ago against South Carolina, I like the junior to come up with another big game, grabbing a few tackles-for-loss, finishing with double-digit tackles.

For some special teams fun, I think Matt Ruffolo will finally get back on track and make...ALL of his extra points and field goal attempts.

