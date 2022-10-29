Bold Predictions: No. 19 Kentucky-No. 3 Tennessee

On Saturday night in Knoxville, the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats will look to hand No. 3 Tennessee its first loss of the 2022 season. After dropping a heartbreaking 45-42 matchup to the Volunteers a year ago in Lexington, the Cats will attempt to make it two wins in a row inside Neyland Stadium. Ahead of the big-time rivalry game, here are our bold predictions:

Hunter

To me, the most impressive thing about Vols QB Hendon Hooker is the fact that he's thrown just one interception this season. Doing that in such a high-powered offense should be commended. That's why i'm predicting the Wildcats to pick off the Heisman candidate. Simply, put, it's due. Keidron Smith picked off Florida's Anthony Richardson in Gainesville earlier this season, so maybe he'll find another big turnover on the road against UT.

Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key has been kept quiet following the first three games of the season. Tennessee's pass defense is lackluster, so the true freshman should find plenty of opportunities to make his mark inside Neyland Stadium. I like Key to find the endzone on two occasions.

It can't all be good for the Wildcats, however. Tennessee is averaging 50 points-per-game for a reason, and I think the Vols will find a way to score in all three phases, offense, defense and special teams on Saturday.

Matt

I think Tennessee wins this game, but they don't put up there nation's best fifty points per game. That is because the Vols have turnover issues. Hendon Hooker has took care of the ball, but tonight, he will turn the ball over two times, with one interception and one fumble.