Bold Predictions: No. 13 Kentucky-South Carolina

The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will look to rebound after feeling defeat for the first time this season, welcoming South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) to Kroger Field for a primetime SEC East clash. Ahead of tonight's contest, here are our bold predictions as the Cats look to make it three in a row over the Gamecocks.

Hunter

Here are Chris Rodriguez's career numbers against South Carolina:

46 carries

348 yards

7.6 yards-per-rush

4 touchdowns

I like C-Rod to mark his territory for the first time in 2022, bulldozing past the Gamecocks defense for 150 total yards of offense and at least two touchdowns. If Will Levis isn't fully healthy, there should be no questions about who gets the football on Saturday night.

On the defensive side, Carrington Valentine had a fast start to the season but had a quiet afternoon against Ole Miss. I like for the junior cornerback to pickup his second interception of the season, swiping a pass from Spencer Rattler, maybe picking up a few more pass breakups along the way.

Matt

Kentucky is going to have to lead on the ground game today, so I like where Hunter went with his prediction. I believe C-Rod ends up being the guy that is the star of this game, and I said as much in my game prediction, but I also think the defense has a day too. I like Kentucky to force four turnovers today, including three interceptions, taking one for a score. This game is going to be about re-establishing identity and playing Kentucky football, and South Carolina is going to have its hands full today, with what I expect to be an angry Kentucky team.