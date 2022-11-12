Skip to main content

Bold Predictions: No. 24 Kentucky-Vanderbilt

Here are some bold predictions for the Saturday afternoon SEC East tilt between UK and Vandy

No. 24 Kentucky will look to hand Vanderbilt its 26th-consecutive SEC defeat on Saturday afternoon in Lexington, kicking-off a three-game home stand to close out the 2022 regular season. With Georgia and Louisville on deck, this is a must-win for the Wildcats. Ahead of the divisional clash, here are some bold predictions: 

Hunter 

Chris Rodriguez is 563 yards away from tying Benny Snell's program rushing record. He's got four games left to try and crack that number, so it's imperative that he has a big day against the Commodores. 

I like C-Rod to make a dent in that number, racking up 200 total rushing yards on 30-plus carries. 

Defensively, it's been a little while since a Wildcat has come up with a big turnover. Vandy doesn't give the ball away too much, but I think Carrington Valentine will notch his second interception of the season, winning a 50-50 ball deep down field. 

Finally, and hear me out, I think Kentucky will play a complete four quarters without a single....special teams miscue! I know, call me crazy, but I think Matt Ruffolo gets back on the horse and no snaps go awry. Coincidentally enough, this is the prediction i'm least confident in. 

Matt

Hunter stole my prediction for Chris Rodriguez going for 200 yard on the ground. I think today is his day, and he will have a  huge game on the ground. I like him to go for over 200 yards today and at leasg three scores. It just feels like the Commodores will have no answer for him today, as Kentucky should handle the line of scrimmage with ease. 

