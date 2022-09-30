Bold Predictions: No. 7 Kentucky-No. 14 Ole Miss

The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will look to remain undefeated this Saturday, as they hit the road for the second time this season, traveling to Oxford to take on the No. 14 Ole miss Rebels (4-0). Ahead of Saturday afternoon's contest, the Wildcats Today staff shares their bold predictions:

Hunter

College football just happens to have a way about itself, where storylines entering the game always find a way to rear their head. It's homecoming for Keidron Smith and Jacquez Jones...there's no way they don't have a significant impact on Saturday. I like Smith to notch his second interception of the season, winning a one-on-one and picking off Jaxson Dart. I also like Jones to lead the Wildcats in tackles once again, racking up a grand total of 15.

As I previously mentioned in our staff predictions, I like the icing on the cake to come from Matt Ruffolo, who i'm pegging to nail the game-winning field goal for the Wildcats, making up for his missed extra point back in 2020.

Matt

Like I said in our staff predictions, I like Kentucky to win this with a physical brand of football. To me, nothing suggest that the Rebels can slow the Wildcats down. While Will Levis has been stellar this year, I think the ground game gets this one done.

Chris Rodriguez returns and Kentucky finds its stride in the ground game in Oxford. My bold prediction is that Rodriguez and Smoke rush for more than a combined 200 yards and three scores on the ground.

Kentucky has a chance to make sure its brand of football is fully understood on Saturday, and I think this is how they do it.