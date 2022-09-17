Bold Predictions: No. 9 Kentucky-Youngstown State

Following a big-time road win in The Swamp over the Florida Gators, No. 9 Kentucky is back home as it looks for a 3-0 start to its 2022 campaign. Standing in the Wildcats' way is the Youngstown State Penguins out of the FCS. UK head coach Mark Stoops hails from Youngstown, but isn't letting his homecoming of sorts getting in the way of the task at hand. Ahead of tonight's contest, the Wildcats Today staff shares their bold predictions.

Hunter

There are plenty of bold predictions to make, assuming the Wildcats get a large lead early over the Penguins. I like Jordan Anthony to make his freshman debut a memorable one, breaking off a big touchdown play via his blazing speed.

Kentucky needs some defensive lineman to make their presence felt, and I peg Tre'vonn Rybka to do just that, picking up a couple of sacks.

I also predict that Deuce Hogan tomake the most of his backup quarterback duties, hurling for around 100 yards, making some impressive plays along the way. Kentucky contains a deep roster, and I think that will be showcased on Saturday afternoon at the expense of the Penguins.

Matt

Like Hunter said, there are plenty of ways to go in this one because Kentucky should roll. However, I like special teams in this one. Kentucky has been great in this phase to start the season and that continues today.

We have already watched Barion Brown house one from 100-yards out against Miami (OH), and I like history to repeat itself. Kentucky will return a kick, AND they will find a way to score another touchdown on special teams. I like the Cats to score twice in this phase of the game today as my bold prediction.