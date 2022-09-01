Bowden, Ali Highlight Former Cats Signed to NFL Practice Squads

Following the final cuts of the preseason on Tuesday, 19 Wildcats landed on NFL 53-man rosters to begin the 2022-23 season.

A number of Cats did not make it past Tuesday, though six of them have since found new homes on practice squads:

Lynn Bowden Jr (New England Patriots)

Josh Ali (Atlanta Falcons)

Quandre Mosely (Seattle Seahawks)

Jon Toth (Washington Commanders)

Justin Rigg (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Yusuf Corker (Cincinnati Bengals)

The NFL season is set to begin on Thursday, Sept. 8, when the Buffalo Bills visit the Los Angeles Rams and former Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who took over the same role for LA this offseason.

