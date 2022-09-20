Skip to main content

Bowl Projections: Kentucky Surging for Sugar Bowl Bid

From New Orleans to Orlando, here's where the Wildcats stand in the latest bowl projections

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats continue to rise after getting off to a 3-0 start this season. 

Following their 31-0 drubbing of Youngstown State, the Cats are seeing some respect in the latest bowl projections entering week four. Here's where media outlets are projecting Kentucky to land after one quarter of the 2022 season: 

Sugar Bowl 

At the top of the list, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network and ESPN's Kyle Bonagura are currently pegging the Cats to wind up in New Orleans at the Sugar Bowl. 

McMurphy has UK up against Oklahoma State, while Bonagura likes the Oklahoma Sooners to throw down in the Big Easy. 

Citrus Bowl

How about another trip to Orlando? That's the current projection for Kentucky, according to Sports Illustrated. The Big Ten opponent? Not Will Levis' former home of Penn State, but the Michigan State Spartans. 

ReliaQuest Bowl 

Staying in the Sunshine State, Mark Schlabach over at ESPN and Jerry Palm of CBS Sports have the Wildcats taking part in the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl.)

The game would be against an ACC foe. Schlabach has the NC State Wolfpack in the matchup, while Palm sees the Miami Hurricanes taking part in the postseason tilt. 

Wildcats Today will have updates throughout the season as bowl game projections are altered. 

