Bowl Projections: NY6 Out of Picture for Kentucky

Kentucky's 44-6 loss to Tennessee hampered its chances of finding a way to compete for the SEC East.

It also likely put an end to any New Year's Six bowl game hopes. Four games remain on the schedule, and the Wildcats find themselves needing three wins to get to the eight-win mark and likely a decent bowl.

Here's where the Cats are currently projected to land as the final stretch of the 2022 campaign begins:

ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan 2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa FL)

It seems like Tampa may be as good as it gets for the Wildcats this season.

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network and Scott Dochterman and Stuart Mandel of The Athletic all like Kentucky to land in what was formerly known as the Outback Bowl.

Both projections pair the Cats up against Illinois out of the Big Ten. The two schools have played one-another just twice, with the last matchup coming in 1913.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Dec 30, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville FL)

Staying in the Sunshine State, Kyle Bonagura of ESPN and Steven Lassan of AthlonSports are currently pegging UK to take part in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Opponents do vary, as Bonagura has the Wake Forest Demon Deacons taking on the Wildcats, while Lassan projects the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Kentucky has never played either school.

Music City Bowl (Dec 31, Nissan Stadium, Nashville TN)

Everyone's favorite around Lexington could make a return.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports and Brad Crawford of 247Sports are each projecting the same matchup of Kentucky against Maryland on New Year's Eve.

It would pose an issue for Big Blue Nation, as the noon kickoff would take place right as UK basketball's rivalry game against Louisville also begins.

There is a tiny bit of history between the Cats and Terrapins. The schools have played seven times. Maryland has three wins while UK has two, with a pair of ties in the mix. Kentucky won the latest matchup in 1979, as Fran Curci's group pulled out a 14-7 victory.

Wildcats Today will have bowl projection updates over the course of Kentucky's final four games of the regular season

