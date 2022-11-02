Colin Goodfellow Named Burlsworth Trophy Candidate

Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow has been named one of 81 candidates for the 2022 Burlsworth trophy, given to the nation’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.

From UK Athletics' release:

Goodfellow excels in every facet of being a student-athlete. In the classroom, the Cleveland native graduated summa cum laude in May of 2021 with a nursing degree and is currently working on a second degree in kinesiology and health promotion. He was named a second-team College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-American in 2021 and is a four-time Southeastern Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll member (2018-21). He also is five-time member of the Dean’s List.

The super senior has also been named to the Ray Guy Award watch list, honoring the best punter in the nation. Goodfellow has 27 punts for 1,108 yards this season and is averaging 41.0 yards-per-punt.

The Burlsworth Trophy award ceremony to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2022 winner will be held on December 5 at 7 p.m. CST at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas.

