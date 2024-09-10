Could Georgia be walking into a trap in Lexington with a matchup against Alabama waiting?
The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off one of the most disappointing losses of the Mark Stoops era as the Wildcats got steamrolled by the South Carolina Gamecocks. Kentucky's offensive line struggled mightily, and Brock Vandagriff had no time in the pocket.
Had Kentucky won this game, College GameDay would have likely been in Lexington for the Wildcats matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs. Now Georgia comes to Lexington 2-0 looking great, and all assume they will win this game with ease.
More than likely, this will end up being the case, but this game does have trap game written all over it. Kentucky is coming off an awful performance, and the Bulldogs have a bye week after this game, then head to Tuscaloosa to play the Alabama Crimson Tide. Perhaps not trap game in the sense that Kentucky wins but the Wildcats could keep it close if the Bulldogs come in sleeping.
Georgia seems to be trap game proof, and this is all thanks to Kirby Smart. He is really good at making his team feel like they are being disrespected, so the Bulldogs always come out ready to play.
It feels like the Wildcats don't have much of a shot to win this game, but it could be a football game where Kentucky covers the massive 24-point spread at home.
If Kentucky wants to give Big Blue Nation any hope that this team has some life, they need to play hard against a Georgia team that is the front runner to win the National Championship this season. Kentucky keeping this game close will give fans hope for good things to come after an awful home loss to South Carolina.