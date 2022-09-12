Skip to main content

Dane Key, Jordan Wright Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors

Key's big catch and Wright's interception land them weekly SEC honors

Following Kentucky's 26-16 victory over the Florida Gators, two Wildcats were tabbed with SEC Player of the Week awards. 

Dane Key was named the conference's Freshman Player of the Week after catching three passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, including an impressive 55-yard touchdown grab in the endzone:

Key is the first Wildcat to catch two touchdown passes in his first two games since Derek Abney, when he did so in 2000. 

Super senior Jordan Wright was crowned the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week after notching six tackles, one for loss, a sack, fumble and big-time interception that changed the course of the game against the Gators:

Last Saturday was Wright's season debut, as he missed the season-opener against Miami (OH). He was cleared to play against Florida just 48 hours before the game. 

Kentucky has now had three weekly award winners, two of which have been freshman. Barion Brown was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after his 100-yard kick return against Miami on Sept. 3. 

