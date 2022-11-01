DeAndre Square Semifinalist for Dick Butkus Award

Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square has been named a semifinalist for the Dick Butkus Award, recognizing the top linebacker in college football.

The award is associated with the legendary Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history. The Butkus Award is focused on recognizing linebackers who consistently play off the ball on their feet in a two-point stance in traditional form.

Square leads Kentucky with 55 tackles on the season. He's also totaled a sack, an interception, three pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.

He left UK's game against Tennessee early in the second quarter after injuring his ankle on the first drive of the game. He did not return and is not on the Wildcats' latest depth chart ahead of their game at Missouri on Nov. 5. Head coach Mark Stoops said Square was "doubtful" to play in Columbia.

Square needs just one more stop to become the 20th player in program history to record 300 tackles.

The winner of the award will be named on or before Dec. 7 after finalists are named on Nov. 21 by the award committee.

The 2022 Butkus Award winners will be honored at a televised event on Jan. 21, 2023, at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The event will again feature namesake Dick Butkus and numerous noted NFL Alumni. Ticket and sponsorship information is available by contacting the Butkus Foundation.

Founded in 1985, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. Causes include Butkus Takes Heart™ initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults, and the I Play Clean® initiative encouraging athletes to train naturally without performance-enhancing drugs. A 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts and journalists guides the selection process. The Butkus Foundation has presented the high school and professional awards since 2008. The collegiate award is now in its 38th season.