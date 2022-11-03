Deone Walker Semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award

Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker has been named one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award, announced Thursday by the Maxwell Football Club.

The towering freshman has made an immediate impact since arriving to Lexington, having played in all eight games for the Wildcats, while starting in the last six. Standing at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, Walker has piled up 20 tackles, two quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. The award past winners include: Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) - 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis) - 2019, Will Anderson Jr (Alabama) - 2020 and Brock Bowers (Georgia) - 2021.

Finalists for the award will be announced on Dec. 6. The winner will be announced on Dec. 29.

