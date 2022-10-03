Skip to main content

Depth Chart Update: J.J. Weaver Missing For Third Straight Week

The Wildcats are once again missing multiple starters on the latest depth chart

In his post-game press conference following Kentucky's 22-19 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday, Mark Stoops mentioned that injuries were starting to pile up on the Wildcats: 

"It was a rough game, a bunch of our guys got beat up. We're just sore, beat up and bruised."

Monday's week six depth chart ahead of South Carolina, however, features no changes compared to last week: 

Screen Shot 2022-10-03 at 11.51.49 AM
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rumors circulated that both linebacker Jacquez Jones and Jeremy Flax were potentially going to miss time with injuries, but the depth chart says otherwise. 

J.J. Weaver is still not listed for the third week in a row, stemming back to an injury he picked up early against Youngstown State. Alex Afari Jr remains the starting strongside linebacker. 

Head coach Mark Stoops will speak at his game-week press conference shortly to provide updates on his team ahead of the Wildcats' tilt against the Gamecocks on Saturday night. 

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_19025530_168390308_lowres (2)
Football

Depth Chart Update: J.J. Weaver Missing For Third Straight Week

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19160948_168390308_lowres
Football

SEC Roundup: Bama Proves Dominance, Georgia Avoids Scare in Columbia

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_16828326_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Opens as Two-Score Favorite Over South Carolina

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19155763_168390308_lowres
Football

Did Kentucky Utilize Chris Rodriguez Enough in His Season Debut?

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19156902_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Falls to No. 13 in Latest AP Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19156353_168390308_lowres
Football

Wildcats Drop Five Spots to No. 13 in Latest Coaches Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19156866_168390308_lowres
Football

Barion Brown Nearly Ran Kentucky to Victory Against Ole Miss

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19155799_168390308_lowres
Football

Will Levis Takes Blame for Loss at Ole Miss

By Hunter Shelton