Depth Chart Update: J.J. Weaver Missing For Third Straight Week

In his post-game press conference following Kentucky's 22-19 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday, Mark Stoops mentioned that injuries were starting to pile up on the Wildcats:

"It was a rough game, a bunch of our guys got beat up. We're just sore, beat up and bruised."

Monday's week six depth chart ahead of South Carolina, however, features no changes compared to last week:

Rumors circulated that both linebacker Jacquez Jones and Jeremy Flax were potentially going to miss time with injuries, but the depth chart says otherwise.

J.J. Weaver is still not listed for the third week in a row, stemming back to an injury he picked up early against Youngstown State. Alex Afari Jr remains the starting strongside linebacker.

Head coach Mark Stoops will speak at his game-week press conference shortly to provide updates on his team ahead of the Wildcats' tilt against the Gamecocks on Saturday night.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.