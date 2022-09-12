Depth Chart Update: Jordan Lovett in at Free Safety, Jordan Wright Back

Kentucky has released its Week Three depth chart ahead of its upcoming matchup with Youngstown State this Saturday.

There aren't many changes for the Wildcats, as the lineup features just one new starter.

Jordan Lovett slides into the starting free safety position for the injured Jalen Geiger. Geiger went down after taking a blindside block against Florida last weekend, he was carted off and did not return with a "lower leg" injury. Stoops had no update to his injury, but maintained that it "doesn't sound good."

The running backs remain the same, as star senior Chris Rodriguez is still not listed, though there is finally clarity surrounding his situation. Kavosiey Smoke and La'Vell Wright remain the top two options until Rodriguez returns. JuTahn McClain was listed as "week-to-week" before Florida and he remains that way ahead of Youngstown State.

Jordan Wright is back on the depth chart after being cleared 48 hours before the Florida game. He is listed as the starting strongside linebacker, with freshman Alex Afari Jr being named the backup.

Andru Phillips was listed as a starting nickel for the first two weeks, though there is no longer a nickel spot listed on the chart. Phillips is now listed as a backup corner behind Keidron Smith.

The Wildcats and Penguins will kickoff at noon on Sept. 17.

