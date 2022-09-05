Depth Chart Update: RB Room Thin, Shift on Offensive Line

Following one week of football, Kentucky's running back room went from one of the deepest in the country to down potentially three players entering a pivotal matchup against SEC rivals Florida.

Kentucky released its depth chart ahead of Week Two, and there is no sight of Sam Houston transfer Ramon Jefferson or junior JuTahn McClain under the list of running backs.

Jefferson will be out for "several weeks" according to Stoops, while McClain is to "week-to-week" as his status for Saturday against Florida is unclear. Stoops did not mention the specific injuries regarding either player.

McClain, however, is still listed as a backup kickoff returner behind Barion Brown. With Chris Rodriguez still "unavailable to play", senior Kavosiey Smoke will remain the starter, while freshman La'Vell Wright is listed as the new backup.

On the offensive line, there's already been a shift after one game. Team captain Kenneth Horsey replaces redshirt freshman David Wohlabaugh Jr at left tackle, while Jager Burton remains in the left guard slot.

Kentucky was unsure if Horsey was going to play against Miami (OH) last Saturday, as he was just getting back to full health at the very end of fall camp. He would end up being announced as a starter, and officially takes over on the left side. Wohlabaugh is now listed as the backup right tackle behind Jeremy Flax, while freshman Kiyaunta Goodwin is still the backup left tackle.

"What we're looking for is getting our best five on the field. You know, we feel like we've got to experiment with this...we've done it before," Stoops said.

The Wildcats allowed four sacks against Miami last weekend, a lackluster performance to open the season by Big Blue Wall standards.

The full depth chart can be seen below: