Does Kentucky football have a battle at quarterback?
One of the more interesting off-season additions for the Kentucky Wildcats was former Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt. The 6'3, 227-point quarterback is from the state of Kentucky, and he transferred back into the Bluegrass State to play for Mark Stoops.
The assumption is that Georgia transfer quarterback Brock Vandagriff will start for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, but perhaps Wimsatt will give him a run for his money. Wimsatt is a better runner than Vandagriff, so it could be a situation where Vandagriff is QB1, but there are some packages to use Wimsatt's legs.
The staff is still all in on Vandagriff, and more than likely, he will be the week one starter, but Wimsatt is turning heads, and he could make a run at this job.
It does seem like the staff, top to bottom, is confident in this quarterback room to the point where they will gladly throw Wimsatt out there if Vandagriff doesn't perform.
It would be really hard for Wimsatt to overtake Vandagriff in less than a month, but if he keeps turning heads at practice, it could be very hard to keep him off the field.
Vandagriff is a very good quarterback and there is no doubt that he is excited to finally be a starter. He has a ton of upside, which the coaching staff is still pulling out of him.
Big Blue Nation will be 100% behind Vandagriff, but the good news is this quarterback room is deep, and if his name is called, Wimsatt could come in and have a really good season.