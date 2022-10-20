Skip to main content

Early Betting Line Pegs Tennessee as Two-Score Favorites Over Kentucky

The Wildcats may be sizeable underdogs in Knoxville next weekend

Kentucky is going to enter Neyland Stadium next weekend a decent underdog. 

An early betting line from DraftKings has No. 3 Tennessee as a 14-point favorite over the Wildcats. The Action Network also has a line from FanDuel, which has the Volunteers as just 5.5-point favorites. 

Two touchdowns feels a bit high, but it's hard to deny the potential for a big Tennessee win if you've seen Josh Huepel's offense operate at any point this season, not just the 52-point performance in the win over Alabama. 

Kentucky will enter the matchup with a 5-2 record against the spread, while the Vols currently stand at 5-1 ATS. Tennessee plays UT Martin this weekend, but a spread isn't currently available. One would assume if it was, Tennessee would be at least 40-point favorites. 

Tight ends coach Vince Marrow had a laugh on Twitter when he saw the opening line from DraftKings: 

Wildcats Today will have updates on betting lines, injuries, news and more as Kentucky looks to takedown Tennessee in Knoxville

Top Stories As The Wildcats Prepare To Take On Tennessee

JuTahn McClain Emerging as Complimentary Option to Chris Rodriguez in Kentucky Offense

Stoops Expects Wildcats to be "Close to Full Strength" Against Tennessee

Kentucky Football News

The Wildcats Moved Up Three Spots to No. 19 in the Latest AP Poll

Wan'Dale Robinson Scored his First Touchdown in the NFL for the New York Giants

DeAndre Square Has Been Named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Mark Stoops Has Been Named to the Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List

