Early Betting Line Pegs Tennessee as Two-Score Favorites Over Kentucky

Kentucky is going to enter Neyland Stadium next weekend a decent underdog.

An early betting line from DraftKings has No. 3 Tennessee as a 14-point favorite over the Wildcats. The Action Network also has a line from FanDuel, which has the Volunteers as just 5.5-point favorites.

Two touchdowns feels a bit high, but it's hard to deny the potential for a big Tennessee win if you've seen Josh Huepel's offense operate at any point this season, not just the 52-point performance in the win over Alabama.

Kentucky will enter the matchup with a 5-2 record against the spread, while the Vols currently stand at 5-1 ATS. Tennessee plays UT Martin this weekend, but a spread isn't currently available. One would assume if it was, Tennessee would be at least 40-point favorites.

Tight ends coach Vince Marrow had a laugh on Twitter when he saw the opening line from DraftKings:

Wildcats Today will have updates on betting lines, injuries, news and more as Kentucky looks to takedown Tennessee in Knoxville

