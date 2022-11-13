Skip to main content

Early Betting Line: Wildcats Huge Underdog to Georgia

Kentucky will be fighting an uphill battle this Saturday in Lexington

Week 12 early opening betting lines have been released, and Kentucky is a big underdog to No. 1 Georgia. 

Circa Sports has pegged the No. 1 Bulldogs as 22-point favorites over the free-falling Wildcats, who will welcome UGA after a 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt. 

Both teams are 6-4 against the spread. The Bulldogs will look to remain undefeated on the season, while Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops will search for his first win against the SEC East powerhouse. 

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and will air on CBS. 

