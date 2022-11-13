Early Betting Line: Wildcats Huge Underdog to Georgia

Week 12 early opening betting lines have been released, and Kentucky is a big underdog to No. 1 Georgia.

Circa Sports has pegged the No. 1 Bulldogs as 22-point favorites over the free-falling Wildcats, who will welcome UGA after a 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt.

Both teams are 6-4 against the spread. The Bulldogs will look to remain undefeated on the season, while Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops will search for his first win against the SEC East powerhouse.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.

More on the stunning loss to the Commodores here.

COLUMN: Scangarello's Fate Sealed Following Vandy Loss

Will Levis Frustrated by Kentucky's Lack of Energy, Execution

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.