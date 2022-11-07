Early Betting Lines: Kentucky Sizable Favorite Over Vanderbilt

Kentucky football will look to open its three-game home stand concluding the regular season with a bang, as its set to host the Vanderbilt Commodores for a nooner inside Kroger Field.

Vandy will enter the game on a five-game losing streak, having lost its last six games to the Wildcats. Early betting lines suggest both of those trends should be set to continue this weekend in Lexington.

The Cats are currently 17.5-point favorites over the Dores, per the Action Network.

DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM: Kentucky -17.5

PointsBet, bet365, Caesars: Kentucky -17

Following its win over Mizzou, Kentucky improved to 6-3 against the spread. Vanderbilt is 3-6 ATS after failing to cover in its loss to South Carolina in Nashville.

Wildcats Today will provide updates on betting lines, injuries, news and more ahead of the SEC East matchup

